Cross-border criminals travelling between North Wales and Dyfed Powys were targeted on 25 September as part of Operation Ramify.
The day saw North Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police join forces, deploying officers across both areas to disrupt criminal offences and dangerous driving.
Officers patrolled the main routes between the two force areas, including Dolgellau, Aberdyfi and Machynlleth, with a focus on the fatal five offences that cause serious and fatal road traffic collisions - drink/drug driving, speeding, careless driving, not wearing a seat belt and using a mobile phone whilst driving.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were also used to intercept vehicles known to police.
Seventeen traffic offence reports (TORs) were issued for reasons including mobile phone use, speeding, bald tyres and one vehicle with no MOT.
Gwynedd South District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “The operation has successfully allowed us to work closely with colleagues from Dyfed Powys to share intelligence and target those travelling between the two force areas.
“Whilst most road users are law abiding, safe drivers, a proportion of people use the roads for criminal purposes or may be committing fatal five offences.
“The high visibility patrols across the rural areas promotes safety on the roads.
“Officers were deployed to hot spot areas as well as targeting individuals who are known to use the roads illegally by driving without valid insurance, licence or MOT.”
“The operation also targeted those linked to county lines and theft of agricultural equipment which we know has a devastating impact on rural communities.
“We cannot underestimate the impact of cross-border crime on our local communities.
“We remain absolutely committed to working with neighbouring forces to pursue offenders and together, we will continue to make North Wales the safest place to live, work and visit.
“I hope this operation has reassured residents that we will do all we can to protect the public we serve and take those who commit crimes off our streets.”
Inspector Yip of Dyfed Powys Police said: “The primary operational objective was to disrupt the activities of teams of travelling criminals and prevent them using the various borders to evade police units.
“We will continue to work with neighbouring forces to target travelling criminals who commit a wide range of criminal offences.”
If you have information about individuals who use the roads dangerously or in an illegal manner, contact police via our websites, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.