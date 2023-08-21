A design by a Gwynedd teenager will take pride of place on road signs the length and breadth of Wales, after he won a national competition.
With less than a month to go until the new 20 miles per hour speed limit is introduced on restricted roads in Wales, Noa Williams’ striking red dragon design will draw motorists’ attention to the new arrangements wich are being introduced by the Welsh Government from 17 September 2023 onwards.
The Ysgol Ardudwy, Harlech pupil was recently invited to the Senedd, where he received his prize and an image of the final plan.
Noa, said: “I was really happy that my design was chosen out of all the designs presented. I am looking forward to seeing my work on signs across Wales.”
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Environment Cabinet Member, added: “Huge congratulations to Noa on his success. It is great that his striking red dragon design will be seen in communities all over Wales by September, to remind motorists of the new speed restrictions.”
The current 30mph speed limits will be reduced to 20mph in most sites in Gwynedd, but with some roads where there is justification, the restrictions will remain at 30mph.
For further information on the changes in Gwynedd, go to: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/20mph and for more information about the national scheme, please visit the Welsh Government website: www.gov.wales/introducing-20mph-speed-limits-frequently-asked-questions