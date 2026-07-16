A warning has been issued to Gwynedd residents about the disposal of clinical waste.
Issuing the warning online, Gwynedd Council said measures are in place for the safe disposal of clinical waste, like needles, and should be followed for the safety of all.
The post states: “Please remember: For the wellbeing and safety of our staff and your community, clinical waste, including needles, must not be placed in recycling bins or general waste bins.
“You can arrange a clinical waste collection from the Council through your GP or community nurse. To dispose of other medical equipment safely, please contact your local pharmacy.
“Thank you for your support.”
More information can be found at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling
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