A woman has been airlifted to hospital after injuring her ankle and shoulder.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team was called to assist the female, who injured herself whilst out in the Beddgelert area, at around 4pm on Saturday, 10 August.
Due to limited team availability, Rescue 936 was requested as well as the assistance of neighbouring South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team.
936 airlifted four mountain rescue team members to the area around Cwm Bychan, where they were able to stretcher carry the casualty to the aircraft. A group of around 10 South Snowdonia members were on stand by in case of an extended carry off.
“As always, a big thanks to Rescue 936 and our neighbouring team members for their assistance,” an Aberglaslyn spokesperson said.