Gwynedd Council is eager to hear what is important to the county's residents and communities.
The Gwynedd Survey, open until 24 March, is an opportunity for people to have their say on the range of services provided by the council, such as transport, housing, and waste collections.
The questionnaire is available online or paper copies can be completed at locations across the county.
The aim of this survey is to help the council gain a better understanding of what matters to the people living in Gwynedd, of people’s experiences of living in Gwynedd, and how residents feel about, and interact with, the council.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “This is a great opportunity for the people of Gwynedd – of all ages and backgrounds – to tell us about your local area, how you feel about living there and your experience of using Cyngor Gwynedd's services.
“The council’s work plays a significant role in the lives of so many of us, for example our schools, care services and the condition of our roads and pavements. So, I would encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity as we want to hear the views of as many people as possible.
“Your comments will help us understand what works, where there is room for improvement and help us shape the services of the future. The survey is quick and easy and should only take a few minutes to complete.”
Complete the survey online at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/GwyneddSurvey.
Paper copies are available at Siop Gwynedd offices (Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Dolgellau) and Gwynedd libraries.
Council officers will hold drop-in sessions where the questionnaire can be completed in-person, keep an eye out for details on Gwynedd Council’s social media sites.
To request a paper copy by post, call 01286 679266 or 01286 679233.