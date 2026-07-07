Pwllheli’s Byw’n Iach Dwyfor leisure centre has been transformed with new equipment and swimming pool viewing area.
has a new Technogym fitness and weights suite, with state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, along with a brand-new Hyrox training area.
The swimming pool viewing area has been relocated to the poolside, with dedicated access next to reception.
Swimming lessons have now resumed following the upgrade, and families can watch their children from a comfortable, safe and welcoming purpose-built viewing area.
In addition, a Technogym Biocircuit system has been installed in the centre’s former cycling studio, which uses AI to create personalised exercise programmes.
The investment has been secured through the support of Sports Wales, the Shared Prosperity Fund, and departments within Gwynedd Council and Byw’n Iach.
Cllr R. Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: “It is fantastic to see the centre transformed with a fresh new look and modern gym equipment of the highest standard.
“Together with the new and more comfortable swimming pool viewing area, these improvements ensure that the centre offers an even better experience for everyone who uses it.
“Investing in facilities like these is an investment in the health, wellbeing and future of our communities.”
Cllr Beth Lawton, Byw’n Iach Board Chair, said:
“This is an exciting time for the centre, and we are delighted to see these improvements completed.
“Our aim as an organisation is to provide modern, accessible and welcoming facilities that encourage people to be more active and support their health and wellbeing.
“The new gym equipment and improvements to the swimming pool viewing area form part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring our customers receive the best possible experience.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in planning and delivering this project, and we look forward to seeing the community enjoy these facilities for many years to come.”
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