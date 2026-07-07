Costa Coffee has donated money to nine good causes across Wales, including one in Pwllheli.
Gisda, Pwllheli receives £1,000 to support the development of its Young People's Hub, providing a welcoming and supportive space for local young people.
It was nominated for a grant by Costa Coffee store Pwllheli’s New Street.
Store Manager, Lisa Hughes, said: “I nominated Gisda because they give young and vulnerable people a voice and show them that their opinions truly matter. Their proactive approach to mental wellbeing, alongside the tireless work they do to teach young people the skills and confidence to make decisions and take control of their own lives, makes a real and lasting difference.”
The £1,000 grant from Costa Coffee will help Gisda to develop the Pwllheli Young People's Hub, ensuring a warm and welcoming space - shaped by the views and aspirations of young people - where they feel supported, valued, and connected.
Elin Jones from Gisda said: “We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant. A heartfelt thank you to the Costa Pwllheli branch for nominating us and for supporting the young people of our community.”
Nick Orrin, Managing Director at Costa Coffee, said: “At Costa Coffee, we believe strong communities are built through connection and supporting one another. Through our Community Grants scheme, we’re proud to invest in local charities and community groups creating positive change and building brighter futures for young people across the country. It’s great to play a small part in helping these groups continue their incredible work nationwide.”
Gwynedd residents will benefit from Costa’s £1,000 to the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity to help support children and families accessing specialist hospital care across Wales. Working with the NHS, they aim to provide state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and family support services to ensure the best treatment and outcomes possible for their young patients.
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