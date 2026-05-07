Porthdinllaen beach is comparable to Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, according to holidaycottages.co.uk.
Their pick of UK beach 'destination dupes' states Porthdinllaen offers a comparable coastal experience, making it an excellent alternative.
Both are charming seaside villages known for sandy beaches and rugged cliffs, each offering a vibrant local atmosphere with bustling harbours and opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, water sports, and wildlife watching.
Sarah Pring, holidaycottages.co.uk Digital PR Manager said: “Travel enthusiasts don’t have to travel internationally to experience crystal-clear waters and beautiful sandy beaches hidden between towering cliffs as there are many comparable spots in the UK.”
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