Criccieth Crafters were honoured to be invited to create a unique tapestry as part of the celebrations marking the centenary of Portmeirion.
The invitation followed a meeting between Meurig Jones, Portmeirion’s Stage Manager, Andy Scott of the band Sweet, and Pam Mayo at Criccieth Memorial Hall.
Portmeirion, the Italianate-styled village shaped by the creative vision of Sir Clough Williams-Ellis - attracts over 200,000 visitors every year, ensuring the tapestry will be seen by a wide and appreciative audience.
Eighteen pairs of skilled hands came together to create the piece, which captures the essence and magic of Portmeirion.
Designed by Marion Wagstaff, the tapestry includes Clough himself, and a little dog curled up on his lap. It is a gentle irony, of course, as dogs are not usually permitted in the village except for guide dogs, but the moment felt too perfect not to stitch into the story when the crafters learnt Clough had a dog.
Marion said she was honoured to be asked to design the tapestry.
It was a challenging piece, very different from the group’s previous street-based works, so she developed it as a montage of the many buildings that make up the village. Contributors chose a building they loved and used their own skills — knitting, crochet, embroidery or paint — to bring it to life.
Clough, she said, had to have pride of place, watching over what had been created from his original vision. Once all the pieces were completed, three members assembled and stitched everything together.
The finished tapestry measures 1.3 metres square and represents around 400 hours of work over two years.
The tapestry was unveiled a few weeks ago, with the Portmeirion team offering a warm welcome and a lovely reception. Seeing the work displayed in such an iconic setting was a privilege, and the piece later featured on S4C’s Heno, bringing wider attention to the project and the community spirit behind it.
The tapestry reflects the deep connection between the village and local creative communities. It adds to Clough’s legacy, which includes not only Portmeirion but also buildings such as Morannedd in Criccieth, the striking Art Deco structure on the seafront.
Robin Llywelyn, Director of Portmeirion Village and Clough’s grandson said: “On behalf of Portmeirion I would like to thank Criccieth Crafters for the exquisite piece of intricate tapestry presented to the village as part of our centenary celebrations. The work has succeeded in capturing the atmosphere and spirit of the place perfectly. It is displayed on the walls of the Dome Gallery and is appreciated and enjoyed by all.”
Dr Catrin Jones, Criccieth Town Council Clerk, said: “If Clough were to see the tapestry today, he would almost certainly smile.
“He loved colour, humour and the idea that Portmeirion should spark creativity.
“During his lifetime the village inspired films, plays, novels, poetry, music and artworks, and he said he wanted to create a place ‘light-hearted and full of joy’. This tapestry feels like a natural continuation of that story — carrying forward the same energy and spirit that makes Portmeirion so special.”
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