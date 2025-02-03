JOHN-PAUL Jeffs from Neptune Caravan Park, Tywyn has applied for a supply/sale of alcohol licence from 8am-11pm, Monday-Sunday.
Representations must be made by 28 February.
THE Potted Lobster (Abersoch) Limited has applied for a Premises Licence for Mickey’s Beach Café to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises every day between 10am and 5.30pm.
Representations must be made by 26 February.
SNOWDONIA National Park Authority confirm the adoption of Article 4 Direction takes effect from 1 June.
A GWYNEDD Council order stopping vehicle using Oakley Square, Blaenau Ffestiniog during excavation works on behalf of Scottish Power comes in on 14 February for one month or until the work is completed. It is anticipated to take approximately seven days.
A GWYNEDD Council order stopping vehicles using Church Street, Aberdovey during works to replace a gas pipe on behalf of Wales & West Utilities comes into effect on 10 February for one month or until the work is completed, whichever is the earlier. The work is expected to take 22 days.
A GWYNEDD Council order stopping vehicles using the A493 between Friog and Llwyngwril during works to renew safety barriers came into effect on 1 February and will continue for six months or until the work is completed. Work should be completed within approximately 151 days.