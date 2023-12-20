House prices increased by 1.4 per cent in Gwynedd in October, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.7 per cent over the last year.
The average Gwynedd house price in October was £218,316, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4 per cent increase on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.5 per cent, and Gwynedd was above the 0.7 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd rose by £5,700 – putting the area second among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in the Vale of Glamorgan, where property prices increased on average by 3.1 per cent, to £319,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Merthyr Tydfil lost 10.9 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £137,000.
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Gwynedd in October – they increased 1.8 per cent, to £225,004 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.5 per cent.
Buyers paid 2 per cent more than the average price in Wales (£214,000) in October for a property in Gwynedd.
Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.