It is more important than ever to support local small businesses, say politicians Liz Saville Roberts and Mabon ap Gwynfor.
The MP and MS were inspired to shop local by the Small Business Saturday on 7 December, which raises the profile of small businesses and the role they play within communities, encouraging people to shop local.
Speaking to retailers in Harlech, Dolgellau, and Caernarfon Mabon and Liz listened to retailers’ concerns about the challenges facing small businesses and why local footfall is so important.
The politicians said: “Small local businesses are more likely to employ locally and will have a better knowledge of what their customers want.
“You won’t get the same personal touch at larger stores or online.
“Shopping locally means environmental impact is also reduced.
“For food produce it is likely that a decent percentage of the produce has had a short field-to-fork journey.
“Small businesses like those we visited in Dolgellau, Harlech and Caernarfon form the backbone of the local and national economy in Wales, providing employment and contributing to the regeneration of town centres.
“But businesses are understandably concerned with the current economic climate, the rise in employer NI and the impact energy prices and the cost-of-living is having on profitability and viability.
“That is why we need to be mindful that when money is spent in our local independent stores, that money stays local, contributing to the local economy and supporting jobs.
“You can find unique gifts at shops like Two Black Sheep, Harlech and Cymro Vintage and Lotti and Wren, Caernarfon and every pound spent locally on the high-street has a bigger local impact than a pound spent in a supermarket or chain.
“What Dwyfor Meirionnydd businesses need is support from both the local community and government, who ultimately have the power to improve the outlook for many enterprises.”