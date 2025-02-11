A new superintendent covering Gwynedd and Anglesey has vowed to pursue anyone exploiting vulnerable people and increase visibility in areas of concentrated crime.
Superintendent Arwel Hughes, who started the role in January, said: “My focus going forward is tackling serious and organised crime.
“I want to put more resource into targeting and eliminating those who are exploiting vulnerable people in our area.
“I have already started plans on this locally and I look forward to speaking about this in more detail very soon.”
Superintendent Hughes said the priority for local policing teams is to increase visibility in areas of concentrated crime and continue a high standard of investigation, particularly in areas of burglary, domestic abuse, serious violence, sexual offences and robbery.