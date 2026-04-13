“The weaknesses identified in the report are most visible in the severe lack of basic infrastructure across the county. Alongside this, there is a clear lack of coordinated destination marketing and public awareness. Gwynedd does not currently present itself as a coherent, high-quality destination with a strong identity or narrative. Individual businesses cannot address this in isolation. These are collective challenges that require properly resourced and accountable Destination Management Organisations (DMOs), as outlined in the report and demonstrated successfully in other regions.”