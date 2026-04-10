Volunteers are needed for Gwynedd’s Cancer Research UK Race for Life.
The 5K event returns to Caernarfon on Sunday, 3 May.
Anyone who signs up to take part between now and 19 April can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SPRING26.
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
Organisers are recruiting Race for Life volunteers - dedicated supporters of all ages who can help make the event day a success.
People from all walks of life can sign up as volunteers by visiting raceforlife.org and then clicking on the ‘volunteer’ button at the top of the page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.