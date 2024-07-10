A Gwynedd town is the sixth most dangerous area in Wales, according to security firm Churchill Support Services.
They say figures reveal a rate of 128.2 crimes per 1,000 people there.
“Caernarfon’s issues with crime are no doubt a sour note to what’s often been a prized destination for many holidaymakers,” a Churchill spokesperson said.
“However, with soaring figures in violent crime (435 offences), antisocial behaviour (268 offences) and criminal damage (104 offences), and an overall crime rate of 128.2 crimes per 1,000 residents, those tourists may reconsider.”
According to Churchill’s figures, Rhyl is the most dangerous area in Wales with a rate of 192.4 crimes per 1,000 people.
Llandudno is second with 163.1 crimes per 1,000 people), Abertillery is third, with136.9 crimes per 1,000 people), Bargoed is fourth (131 crimes per 1,000 people), and Colwyn Bay is fifth (129 crimes per 1,000 people).
Wales’ overall crime rate is 85.4 crimes per 1,000 people, a total of 267,526 offences over the last year of data.
