A new bar with around 30 members of staff will open in Pwllheli on 24 June.
The former Venu site on Station Square has been transformed by Loungers to create Morlo Lounge.
The cafe bar will welcome guests from the morning through to late evening with its varied and innovative all‑day menu.
Victoria Whitney, General Manager of Morlo Lounge, said: “With opening day now just around the corner, we’re so excited to finally welcome the community into Morlo Lounge. The support and enthusiasm we’ve already felt from local people has been incredible, and we can’t wait to open our doors and become a place where everyone can come together and enjoy great food, drinks and a brilliant atmosphere.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.