Permission has been given to transform a primary school site in Bontnewydd.
An £18.5 million investment is being made in the Campws Cymunedol site to provide primary education for 210 children, a nursery class for 30, a purpose-built Welsh medium playgroup, and a suitable class for pupils with Additional Learning Needs (ALN). The building will also include facilities for community use.
The development has received funding from Welsh Government and Gwynedd Council.
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “The new school will provide a modern, sustainable and inspiring learning environment for children and the community for years to come. Getting the planning committee’s approval is another major milestone, meaning the developers can demolish the existing building over the summer holidays before construction begins.”
Bontnewydd councillor, Menna Trenholme, said: “Ysgol Bontnewydd and the centre have been at the heart of the community for generations and everyone in the community is excited to see the work begin on the school and the new community resources.
“I realise building the new school on the same site is a challenge and children and teachers have already moved into temporary classes. I'm pleased everyone is able to pull together and the next period will also be an opportunity for the children to take part in activities to learn about architecture and building technology.
“We're looking forward to seeing the new school open in spring 2028.”
Owain Ellis, school Chair of Governors, added: “This is a very special time for Ysgol Bontnewydd and the community as a whole. Seeing work start on site is an important milestone on this exciting journey to achieve the goal of building a sustainable school.
“We are delighted the project has been selected as one of only three schools across Wales to win the Welsh Government's Sustainable Schools Challenge – recognition of the innovative and ambitious vision by Ysgol Bontnewydd learners and the Project Team at the heart of this scheme.
“The new campus will not only provide world-class education facilities for our children, but also create a sustainable and modern hub for the wider community. I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the work, and we look forward to seeing the project develop.”
Anna Brychan Welsh Government Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “As a Sustainable Schools’ Challenge project innovating and leading the way in sustainability, this project aligns with our manifesto and First 100-day ambition in raising educational standards and harnessing sustainable opportunities through net zero carbon and circular economy initiatives.
“I would like to add my support as the project enters the construction phase and look forward to seeing the project develop into a truly sustainable education asset serving the whole community.”
Alex Read, Director of Read Construction, said: “The Campws Cymunedol Bontnewydd project represents an important opportunity to deliver a high-quality, low-carbon community asset in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd.
“Read Construction’s focus is on working collaboratively with the design team, local stakeholders and wider community to ensure the scheme achieves its sustainability objectives while also generating meaningful long-term value through local employment, skills development and community engagement.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.