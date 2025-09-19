This summer has been one of the busiest yet for Gwynedd’s Keep Wales Tidy volunteers.
From June-August, dedicated local residents, schools, community groups and businesses, collected an incredible 129 bags of litter, and volunteers gave over 192 hours of their time to tidy streets, parks and green spaces.
One of this summer’s highlights was community group, Keep Bangor Tidy teaming up with the North Wales Wildlife Trust to tidy The Spinnies nature reserve. Volunteers worked together to collect litter and waste, creating a safer, cleaner environment for both wildlife and visitors to enjoy.
For Keep Bangor Tidy, was formed earlier this year, litter picking is about more than removing rubbish – it’s also about building friendships and enjoying time together. After many clean-ups, members head to a local café or pub, proving volunteering is not only rewarding but also a great way to meet new people and strengthen community spirit.
Events like these showcase the pride people take in their communities and the power of collective action in tackling litter and waste.
Eurig Jonvier, Gwynedd Project Officer, said: “It’s been truly inspiring to see so many people come together this summer to make a difference. The time and energy our volunteers have given has made a real impact in Gwynedd, and we’re excited to carry that momentum into the autumn.
“As the seasons change, we’re encouraging everyone to keep up the fantastic work. Autumn is the perfect time to get involved – whether you want to join a community group or organise a one-off clean-up.”
As well as supporting hundreds of community groups across the country, Keep Wales Tidy runs a Welsh Government–funded network of Litter Picking Hubs, providing everything needed for a safe clean-up – from litter pickers and hi-vis vests to rubbish bags and hoops.
Find your nearest hub at www.keepwalestidy.cymru/litter-picking-hubs. Borrow free equipment and get started.
