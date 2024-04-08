A woman has spoken about the life-changing impact a foster family had on her and urges others to consider becoming foster carers.
Jenna – who is studying for a degree and recently became a mother herself – has spoken as part of Maethu Cymru Gwynedd’s drive to tackle misconceptions around fostering.
Jenna went to live with her foster family at 15 after spending most of her childhood in care. Now 23, she is still close to her foster family and wants to share the positive impact they had on her to inspire others to becoming foster carers.
“My foster family meant everything to me and still do,” said Jenna.
“It was that feeling of belonging and being genuinely wanted, which I had never really experienced before. My foster carers chose to welcome me into their home and be part of their family.
“Having parents who treated me as their daughter, having sibling relationships for the first time – even though it didn’t take us long to before we started arguing like siblings - it felt normal and natural. I felt truly happy, happier than I had ever felt before.
“Growing up in care, I always thought when I turned 18, that was it. I’d be on my own. That’s the perception I had of how it worked.
“But my foster carers reassured me they’d always be there for me. I wasn’t just a means to an end and that was such a nice, warm feeling.”
Jenna lived with her grandparents from the age of seven. Finding a local foster family was important so she could stay close to them and remain in school to complete her GCSEs.
“When I look back to when I first came to live with my foster carers, I have changed so much. I lacked confidence and felt unsure of myself. Being 15 wasn’t a fun age, for me or for my foster carers, and it hasn’t always been easy. But they believed in me and made me believe I could achieve in life.
“I never thought someone like me could go to university, but having that secure family dynamic and support has given me the confidence to do just that.
“I would say to anyone considering fostering to at least give it a go. Anything you could offer will make a difference to a young person’s life. I don’t want to think about the person I’d be now if I hadn’t gone into foster care. I am forever grateful for my foster family.”
In Gwynedd more than 280 children are in local authority care with 13 waiting for a foster home, eight of whom are 11 or older.
Maethu Cymru Gwynedd is keen to find families to help these youngsters – including children with complex needs, such as Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC).
By fostering through them, local youngsters are more likely to remain within their community, close to friends and family members. This can give them some stability and help retain their sense of identity.
For more information visit:
https://fosterwales.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/