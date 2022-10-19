Gwynedd Youth Service receives two nominations
Gwynedd Youth Service has been shortlisted for two national awards in this year’s Youth Work Excellence Awards.
The service has been nominated for:
• Demonstrating excellence in (local) partnership planning and delivery
• Outstanding Youth Worker
The Youth Work Excellence Awards are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate outstanding youth work projects, youth workers and those involved in youth work across Wales.
Gwynedd Youth was nominated by the young people of Gwynedd for the Excellence in Planning and Presentation Partnership award for their work for the Welfare Festival.
This event was held over a period of a week for the whole of Gwynedd and its intention was to bring organizations together to promote mental and physical health and wellbeing among young people.
For the Outstanding Youth Worker award, youth worker Andrew Owen was nominated by the young people of the county.
Andrew said: “I am extremely proud to be nominated for this award by the young people of Gwynedd. I am proud to be able to help support young people to develop as individuals, giving informal education at school and run projects led by young people in the community”.”
Andrew works at Ysgol Botwnnog and Ysgol Glan y Môr as well as in the community in the Dwyfor area.
For more information on what Andrew is doing, follow his Facebook page.
You can learn more about the Youth Work awards at gov.wales/youth-work-excellence-awards
For more information about Gwynedd Youth activities, follow Gwynedd Youth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
