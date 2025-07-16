A Porthmadog brewery has donated some of their profits to pay for a defibrillator for the town.
Purple Moose took to social media to say “a huge thank you to everyone who enjoyed a cask pint of Calon Lân this year”.
The post added: “With 20p from the sale of every pint contributing towards a mobile defibrillator for CPD Porthmadog, we’re proud to share that we were able to donate £1,152.
“Performing CPR and using a defibrillator until an ambulance arrives can double a victim’s chance of survival. Something we all hope never has to happen at Y Traeth, but it’s reassuring to know that thanks to your support, the club will be prepared, just in case.
“Iechyd Da a Calon Lân.”
