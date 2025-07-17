The Talyllyn Railway launched its 75 Appeal last March to raise match funding for its major ‘Preserving our Past, Building Our Future’ redevelopment project.
The appeal, named in recognition of the fact that 2026 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Talyllyn as the world’s first preserved railway, had an initial target of £500,000 to be raised over five years. Now the railway is pleased to announce it has reached that target in donations and pledges in just over a year.
However, rising costs of the redevelopment, now estimated at some £5 million, means the appeal target has been raised to £750,000.
The redevelopment will provide additional volunteer accommodation, a new engineering works and carriage maintenance facilities, as well building links with the local community and other groups.
In addition, the railway’s board has formally decided to proceed with the full application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) for around £3.5 million to fund the bulk of the project, the balance coming from other grants and trusts as well as the appeal.
The NLHF has already part-funded the development of the project from a grant of £110,000 awarded in 2022.
Railway Fundraising Officer, Ian Drummond, said: ‘This is the biggest appeal the railway has ever run and to have reached this initial target in so short a time is simply amazing and a testament to the enthusiasm of the members for this redevelopment.
“We are grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for award of the initial development grant and, after a lot of hard work by many people, we are now preparing for the final submission to them for the funding to make our plans a reality. However, we still have a long way to go to meet our revised target on schedule’
The appeal has almost £300,000 in the bank with further pledges of over £200,000, mainly through the establishment of ‘The 75 Club’ and its 330-plus donors contributing a minimum of £5 a month to the project.
Further details of the appeal and redevelopment can be found at www.talyllyn.co.uk/75appeal.
Donations can be made online or by post to The 75 Appeal, Wharf Station, Tywyn, Gwynedd, LL36 9EY. Please make cheques out to Talyllyn Holdings Ltd., the railway’s charitable arm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.