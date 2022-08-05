Gwynedd’s outdoor spaces pick up six Green Flag awards
KEEP Wales Tidy has revealed this year’s 265 Green Flag Award winners, and six of them are in Gwynedd.
Gwynedd Council’s Padarn Country Park and Tywyn Town Council’s Ynysymaengwyn receive Keep Wales Tidy’s prestigious Green Flag Award, whilst Cae Bryn Coed, Dwyfor Gardening Project, Gardd Gymunedol Hafan Deg and Incredible Edible Porthmadog receive the Community Award.
Now in its third decade, the international Green Flag Award is a sign to the public that a park or green space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities. Wales holds more than a third of the UK’s Green Flag community sites, which are maintained and run by volunteers.
Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: “Our local green spaces have a vital role to play in connecting us to nature. These awards go to prove that Wales’ parks and similar areas are doing a wonderful job in providing quality places to relax and enjoy.
“The standard required to achieve Green Flag status is very high so I want to congratulate all of the sites recognised for providing excellent, year-round facilities to local people and visitors alike.
“It’s fantastic to see we still hold more than a third of the UK’s Green Flag community sites in Wales – especially as the last two years have taught us all of the importance of nature and green spaces on our mental and physical wellbeing.”
Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said: “With more visitors than ever enjoying our green spaces, I’d like to congratulate the hard work of staff and volunteers who have maintained excellent standards at these sites.”
A full list of winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru
Keep Wales Tidy are always on the lookout for new places to join the Green Flag Awards. If you’d like to put your park or green space on the map, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru for more information.
