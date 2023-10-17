PLANS to transform a Rhydyfelin chapel into a gymnasium for Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club have been given the green light by planners.
The scheme, approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers subject to conditions under delegated powers last week, will see the main hall of Gosen Chapel converted into a gymnasium space for the Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club.
The plan will also see a single storey extension to the building erected along with a new parking area.
A new entrance foyer along with new toilet facilities will be housed within the new single storey extension.
“The impact on both the traffic and parking to the area will be less as a result of this development as its current use as a chapel could attract greater numbers of both people and vehicles,” planning documents said.