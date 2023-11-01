CEREDIGION County Council has taken ownership of Hafan y Waun care home in Aberystwyth.
The county council says families and residents of Hafan y Waun Care Home can rest assured that high quality services will continue following the official transfer of the home’s ownership.
Hafan y Waun Care Home was previously managed by Methodist Homes (MHA), before their decision to withdraw from running the home in early 2023.
As a much-loved care home in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion Cabinet Members approved a decision to transfer Hafan y Waun Care Home to council ownership to ensure continuity of home operations for residents and staff alike and we can confirm that the transfer has now taken place.
Cllr Alun Williams, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, Care and Support Services, said: “We are delighted that Hafan y Waun Care Home is now officially one of the Authority’s Care Homes. We thank MHA for their brilliant cooperation, ensuring a seamless exchange of ownership with minimal disruptions to residents, families, staff and the wider community. We look forward to maintaining the important services offered at Hafan y Waun Care Home – which is the county’s main dementia residential facility with capacity for 90 beds. Securing the future of this home was a key priority for us in Ceredigion to ensure that a valuable resource can continue for our county and communities.”
MHA Chief Executive Sam Monaghan said: “We are delighted to have secured a positive future for Hafan y Waun care home, so that provision of good quality care can be continued for older people locally. MHA extends our thanks and good wishes to residents, families and colleagues at the care home.”
Hafan y Waun is a modern, fully functional building, built in 2007, that meets Care Inspectorate Wales’ requirements in relation to the facilities available. It has 90 en-suite bedrooms and four wings, which can be self-contained, as well as a large dementia friendly garden.
Ceredigion County Council says the transfer of ownership supports its Wellbeing Objectives to create caring and healthy communities, and forms part of the council’s Through Age Wellbeing programme.