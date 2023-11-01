Cllr Alun Williams, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, Care and Support Services, said: “We are delighted that Hafan y Waun Care Home is now officially one of the Authority’s Care Homes. We thank MHA for their brilliant cooperation, ensuring a seamless exchange of ownership with minimal disruptions to residents, families, staff and the wider community. We look forward to maintaining the important services offered at Hafan y Waun Care Home – which is the county’s main dementia residential facility with capacity for 90 beds. Securing the future of this home was a key priority for us in Ceredigion to ensure that a valuable resource can continue for our county and communities.”