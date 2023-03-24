HAHAV volunteers and clients are signing up to a new creative challenge this month.
Working with textile artist, Becky Knight they are creating a special wall hanging for the charity’s living well centre in Plas Antaron, Aberystwyth.
The sewing project has been developed by HAUL (Arts in Health) and supported by a legacy grant from the estate of the late, Gwnellian Ashley.
Gwenllian (a long-time member and treasurer of HAUL) was a passionate champion of Welsh visual culture and one of the founders of the Quilt Museum in Lampeter. The group is being inspired by Gwenllian’s love of the colour blue and African prints, which capture her time teaching in Africa.
Jill Piercy, HAUL secretary, said: “I am sure Gwenllian would have been delighted to know that this project was taking place at HAVAV. She had been an active member of the HAUL arts in health board for many years and she strongly believed in the use of creative activities to improve health and wellbeing.”
Artist Becky Knight said: “Inspired by Gwenllian Ashley’s love of African textiles, welsh quilts and the colour blue, we are decorating fabric squares with screen printing and hand embroidery.
“These will then be joined together to make wall hangings. The techniques are suitable for compete beginners and more experienced makers with the emphasis being on creativity, relaxation and enjoyment. We have been sharing skills and stories - and biscuits.”
One of the group, Sarah Eva said: “Being creative helps me relax/ It’s a distraction from everyday problems.”
Another member and HAHAV volunteer, Janet Thomas, added: “I always feel better in myself after the session, I feel like I’ve achieved something and it’s great fun working on a project together like this.”
HAUL has been delivering arts in health activities across Ceredigion since they were established in 1995. For more information about HAUL and their work, call Bryn Jones on 07896 039625.
HAHAV is a palliative care charity supporting clients and carers with life limiting illness across Ceredigion. For more information about their wellbeing activities, call 01970 611550.