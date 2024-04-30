Ceredigion-based hospice at home charity HAHAV was established in 2015 and its inspirational chair and one of its founding volunteers has decided now is the time to step down from his role as chair.
Dr Alan Axford has been a driving force for HAHAV since it started and, under his leadership, the charity has gone from strength to strength, providing invaluable services for people across Ceredigion.
Following a distinguished career in medicine including 12 years as Medical Director of Bronglais hospital and being awarded the OBE for services to medicine in Wales, retirement did not see him slow down.
Alan said: “I was always disappointed that Ceredigion did not have a dedicated hospice, the only county in Wales without one. I was also aware of the dedication we have in the county from a volunteer perspective, and having worked with others to establish HAHAV, we were all convinced that it would be very much led by volunteers.
“I am delighted with the way everything has developed, especially in recent years with the purchase of Plas Antaron and the increased volunteer presence across the county. This is not a one person organisation and I have a debt of thanks to fellow Board members, all the volunteers and the staff who have given so much to the charity.
“I am sad to step down but believe that now is the time, as we look forward to the next exciting chapter for HAHAV.”
Incoming chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones added: “When anyone mentions HAHAV the name Alan Axford is usually mentioned in the same breath as they are so closely interlinked. We owe him a huge debt and I am glad to announce that the Board has unanimously agreed to bestow on him the title of Honorary President.
“I know he will continue to be an ambassador for HAHAV and his support and guidance will continue to be invaluable to myself and others. I hope we can now continue to build on his legacy as we increase our services and improve our facilities in the years to come.”
If you would like to volunteer with HAHAV, or would like more information about the charity and its charity’s services, visit hahav.org.uk, call 01970 611550, or email: [email protected].