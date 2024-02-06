Children and families are being invited to immerse themselves in history as the Strata Florida Trust opens its new exhibition to the public free of charge on 14 February.
Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Half-term is the ideal time for people of all ages to visit and explore for a free day out at a once great Cistercian monastery.
Situated in the Cambrian Mountains, close to the village of Pontrhydfendigaid - between Devil’s Bridge and Tregaron - Strata Florida nestles in a landscape that has been of immense spiritual importance to the Welsh people for 1,000 years.
Next door to the 12th century Cistercian abbey is the historic but abandoned farm of Mynachlog Fawr. Strata Florida Trust is restoring the farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating Strata Florida’s unique landscape and history.
Featuring a variety of objects and documents from the farmhouse and farm buildings, the exhibition provides the opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore the social and agricultural history of the house and the local area.
It also contains an interactive Virtual Histories educational experience, which allows visitors to travel back to see a day in the life of Mynachlog Fawr farm in 1947 and the abbey in 1238.
The building hosting the exhibition is also the perfect place for visitors to relax, with chairs next to a magnificent fireplace, self-service refreshments and a selection of second-hand and local history books available to read.
An activity book, digital recreation of the site in 1238 and 1946 and the chance to explore the abbey and see where the monks would have lived, are great for children.