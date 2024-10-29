A children’s Hallowe’en party at Pwllheli Lifeboat Station was interrupted after lifeboat crews had to stop the fun after called out to rescue a yacht in trouble.
Pwllheli RNLI hosted a fun filled Hallowe’en party for the town’s children on Sunday, 27 October.
During a disco dancing game just as the party was coming to an end, the RNLI pagers rung out.
It was 4.46pm when Pwllheli RNLI’s inshore D class lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard to a yacht that was drifting dangerously close to rocks at Pwllheli, due to a mechanical failure.
Most of the shore crew were already present at the station and the boat hall was cleared before the volunteer lifeboat crew arrived to kit up and crew the lifeboat.
On arrival at the scene, the volunteer crew assessed the situation and the safety of the crew onboard the casualty vessel.
Due to the fact the yacht was in danger of wrecking on the rocks, and there were no other boats nearby on the water who could help, it was decided the only way to return the boat to safety and minimise and danger was to tow it back to Pwllheli Marina.
Dave Williams, lifeboat Helm said: ‘We arrived on scene to find the 40ft yacht being blown onto the rocky harbour wall due to a mechanical failure.
“With the increasing wind and tide soon to turn, it was decided that the safest thing to do was to tow the vessel to Pwllheli Marina where Coastguard Teams from Criccieth and Abersoch would meet us.
“A lifeboat crew member was placed aboard the casualty vessel to assist the crew, who were all well-equipped and wearing lifejackets.
“They did the right thing in contacting the Coastguard when they did.”
Alison Hayes, Chair of Pwllheli RNLI volunteer fundraisers said: ‘It was all quite exciting to see a real-time call-out happening in front of our eyes.
“We would like to thank all the children and parents for being so understanding in having their party ended a few minutes earlier than expected, but we think it was worth it to really see what the lifeboat is all about.
“Many partygoers even went to the beach in the pouring rain and wind, in their fancy dress, to see the lifeboat being launched.
“All in all, a wonderful afternoon that showed everyone why fundraising is so important in saving lives at sea.”