Happy Awr continues at Cardigan’s Mwldan tomorrow.
The monthly event is for remote workers, offering the chance to get together and socialise in person.
Come along and unwind after work this Friday, 7 July in Mwldan’s bar area, just before the Stardust resident DJs begin working their magic.
Are you freelance, a remote worker, or self-employed? Do you miss socialising with work pals, the banter of an office, or the chance to run ideas past a team? This is your chance to connect with your community.
There will also be Happy Awr discounts on drinks. The event is on from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, free entry for all.