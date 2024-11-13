Glyn Cywarch in Harlech has won this year’s Historic Houses Restoration Award.
The prestigious award, sponsored by Sotheby’s auction house, was created in 2008, and recognises outstanding examples of the work being carried out by private owners all the time, up and down the country, to protect and preserve the historic buildings in their care.
Glyn Cywarch, built in 1616, is a Grade II* listed house within Snowdonia National Park.
In 2016, the building was dilapidated with significant damp ingress and collapsed ceilings.
It was close to becoming derelict if thorough and immediate action was not taken. An extensive seven-year restoration began, using traditional materials and master craftspeople, incorporating techniques such as lime plaster.
The gatehouse roof was fully repaired and re-slated, the thermal insulation of the building was greatly improved, and a renewable heating source in the form of a water source heat pump was added.
The team had to be careful to ensure the restoration was done in a thorough and considerate manner.
Judges were impressed that not just architectural principles were considered, but also ecological ones. Much of the work happened throughout the pandemic, which increased the costs of materials and limited the number of people they could have on site at any one time.
Lord Harlech, owner of Glyn Cywarch, said: “We are delighted to have won the 2024 Historic Houses Restoration Award, sponsored by Sotheby’s.
“To win the award is truly humbling, especially in light of this year’s entries and previous winners. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who advised and worked on the project with us, without whom this project would not have been possible. We truly hope that we have restored the building for many generations to come.”
Ben Cowell, Director General at Historic Houses, said: “It is a very special moment to have a Welsh Restoration Award winner for the first time ever this year. Glyn Cywarch is an excellent example of how a house can be brought back to life and made ready for 21st-century living. Congratulations to the team and family there on a fantastic achievement.”
Lord Dalmeny, UK Chairman of Sotheby’s, said: “Sotheby’s is delighted to show recognition of the wonderful restoration project undertaken at Glyn Cywarch. This is a fine example of the hard work of owners of heritage estates, and the mix of traditional architectural techniques combined with new, innovative methods is particularly impressive.”