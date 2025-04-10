An £8,000 grant has been awarded to Harlech’s Theatr Ardudwy to cover an assessment of work required to bring it back into use.
The grant will help fund surveys and design proposals for the Grade II listed building.
Theatr Ardudwy is one of 10 theatres to receive funding through the third round of the Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities grants programme by Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres.
A spokesperson for Coleg Harlech Limited, which owns the building, said: “The grant is a welcome first step in mapping out the road to bringing this neglected theatre back into community use.
“The theatre lives in the hearts and minds of the local community, and it would make an exciting addition to the offering at Harlech, with its golf course and castle.
“The fact it is only one of 10 across the UK to receive a grant, and the only one in Wales, shows how important the theatre is at the national level, and it is deserving of preservation and re-use.”
It is hoped this first step will lead to a plan for the sensitive restoration of the 1970s elements of the building to bring it up to modern standards, including the roof, windows, exterior concrete, heating system and health and safety requirements.
Theatres Trust CEO Joshua McTaggart said: “All the theatres on our Theatres at Risk Register are special buildings that have real potential to bring joy and opportunities to their communities. Theatres Trust is delighted to support Theatr Ardudwy with this project that will help it move a step closer to its ultimate goal.”
The other theatres receiving funding this round are Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet, Derby Hippodrome, Doncaster Grand, Margate Theatre Royal, Mechanic's Institute, Swindon, Morecambe Winter Gardens, Oswaldtwistle Civic Centre and Theatre, Prince of Wales Theatre, Cannock, and Salford Victoria Theatre.