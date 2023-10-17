Other congratulations go to Mair Hopkins of Lampeter for her Distinction Grade 4; Elin Hopkins, Distinction Grade 2, also of Lampeter; Isla Corbett of Llandrindod Wells, Distinction Grade 2; Annabelle Flynn, Ysgol Gymraeg, Distinction at Grade 1; Mared Williams, Ysgol Llanfarian, Distinction Grade 1; Mared Carrod of Rhayader, Distinction in both step 1 and step 2; and Swyn Jones of Talybont and Evie England of Aberdare, Distinction at Step 1.