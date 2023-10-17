A Ceredigion harp school will host a weekend of events surrounding the iconic traditional instrument.
Join the Derwent Harp School team for a Discover The Harp Weekend at Llangwyrfon Country Breaks from Friday evening, 17 November to Sunday afternoon, 19 November.
The Discover The Harp Weekend includes your own harp made in Llanrhystud especially for you to take home and enjoy - a lovely pre-Christmas treat.
Discover The Harp is a course for complete beginners accredited by the International School of Musicians. All participants will receive their step 1 harp performance certificate at the end of the weekend.
Other highlights will include an evening with current Derwent Harp School students after dinner on the Friday evening - hearing them perform their winning items from both the Urdd and National Eisteddfods and local eisteddfodau.
On Saturday evening be prepared to be wowed by world famous local harpists Harriet Earis and Robin Huw Bowen, supported by Derwent Harp School Ensemble.
Derwent Harps in Llanrhystud is harp making's best kept secret, exporting affordable harps all over the world.
The school has seen local success in recent weeks with Angharad Thomas of Llangwyryfon winning the instrumental junior section in both the Tregaron Eisteddfod and Cwm Ystwyth Eisteddfod. She has also attained distinction in her grade 4 International School of Musicians Harp Exam.
Other congratulations go to Mair Hopkins of Lampeter for her Distinction Grade 4; Elin Hopkins, Distinction Grade 2, also of Lampeter; Isla Corbett of Llandrindod Wells, Distinction Grade 2; Annabelle Flynn, Ysgol Gymraeg, Distinction at Grade 1; Mared Williams, Ysgol Llanfarian, Distinction Grade 1; Mared Carrod of Rhayader, Distinction in both step 1 and step 2; and Swyn Jones of Talybont and Evie England of Aberdare, Distinction at Step 1.
Lots of these students began their harp journey on a Discover The Harp Course.
If a weekend is too long Derwent will also be running a Discover The Harp day course from 10am until 1pm on 25 November at Riffels Music Shop In Welshpool.
For more information WhatsApp 'discovertheharp' to 07456 483888 or visit www.derwentharps.com and click on Harp Courses.
