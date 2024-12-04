A concert to raise money for children with profound learning disabilities in war-torn Ukraine has raised £1,200.
World-acclaimed harpists Veronika Lemishenko, from Kharkiv, and concert organiser Elinor Bennett, from Llanuwchllyn, teamed up for the concert at Bangor University's Powis Hall at 7.30pm on 21 November.
Young musicians from Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias, the Bangor University Chamber Choir conducted by Guto Puw and Côr Cofnod from Caernarfon also took part.
It is one of a number of fundraising concerts staged across Europe this year by Veronika - whose mother, Alla, now lives in Gwynedd and teaches young musicians locally - under the Veronika Lemishenko Charitable Foundation which she set-up in her homeland nearly seven years ago.
Elinor said: "Prior to the Russian military aggression of 2022, the foundation aimed to promote harp art in Ukraine by supporting talented Ukrainian harpists and composers.
"The foundation is also collaborating with Glowing Harp - an international harp project, which includes a competition, festival, masterclasses, recitals and other musical events.”
All funds go to support Ukraine. The foundation accepts international donations and provides financial assistance to volunteer organizations, medical institutions, animal shelters, to purchase equipment.
“It is an extremely hard time for the education institutions in Kharkiv where it is impossible to have offline lessons without a fully equipped bomb shelter.
"Thanks to the Glowing Harp project 15 students aged eight to 24 got a new place to continue their professional education in England, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, France and Canada," she said.
Veronika Lemishenko is no stranger to north Wales, attending the Wales International Harp Festival at Galeri Caernarfon regularly since 2014.
Elinor added: "Veronika says she feels very much at home in Wales. But of course since the Russian invasion life has been very hard for Ukrainians and the Lemishenko family are no exception."