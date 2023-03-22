Bro Aeron Mydr group of churches in Mid Ceredigion held a harvest supper and raised more than £600 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The group is made up of Llanerchaeron, Ciliau Aeron and Dihewyd churches and Wyn Maskell has been their vicar for the past three years.
Wyn said: “We held a harvest service back in October and then members and friends of Llanerchaeron Church prepared a harvest supper to follow.
“We raised over £600 from the lunch and donations, and wanted to donate it to the Appeal because it is local and such a worthy cause.
“We all know someone who has benefitted from the treatment and care provided at the Chemotherapy Day Unit in Bronglais Hospital.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, which has been running the Appeal, said: “The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target.
“However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to the Bro Aeron Mydr group of churches for their support and to everyone has who has donated to the Appeal to help us reach our target.”
For further information on the appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk