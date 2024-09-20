Rumours on social media that a crumbling building in Tywyn has been sold seem to be unfounded.
Commenting on The Corbett Arms, a Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “The condition of the listed building has been a concern to local residents for some time and Cyngor Gwynedd has taken enforcement action with the support of Welsh Government to ensure that the owners carry out the necessary repair and restoration works to the property.
“Whilst we are not aware that the building has been sold and has new owners, we can confirm that we continue to work with the support of Welsh Government to try and resolve the matter.”
In July 2023 Gwynedd Council took action against the owners of the 'eyesore' building to ensure public safety.