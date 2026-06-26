Aberystwyth residents are invited to a public meeting to discuss the water quality of the town's sea and rivers.
Aberystwyth Town Council is hosting the event on Saturday, 11 July at 11am in Canolfan Arad Goch on Bath Street.
The town council says: !Bathing water quality in the Rheidol, Ystwyth, and Cardigan Bay is of great importance to many in our community, and Aberystwyth Town Council has invited key stakeholders to attend a public information session to present their plans for our catchment area.
"Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will be giving a presentation on their role in the management of water treatment & quality, their investments to reduce pollution incidents, and their plans to improve water quality. Natural Resources Wales have also been invited to present on their role and plans.
"The session is a fantastic opportunity to learn all about how our waterways are managed, and what’s being done to reduce pollution.
A must attend for anyone who swims, paddles, surfs, or just has an interest in our rivers and sea!"
For more information, please contact: [email protected]; 01970 624761 or visit https://www.aberystwyth.gov.uk
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