Gwynedd Council is reminding the public to share their views on plans to introduce a Public Space Protection Order on Caernarfon, Criccieth and Pwllheli to tackle anti-social behaviour.
People who live or work in, or visit these towns regularly should have their say on plans that will give orders authorities additional powers to tackle specific nuisances or issues in those areas.
The restrictions would make it easier for authorities to stop people consuming alcohol in public spaces and loitering when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It will also give authorities new powers to prevent people from behaving in a way that would cause others harassment, alarm, nuisance or distress.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Safety said: the council is “confident” the orders “will protect the majority of the public who wish to live peaceful lives without fear for their personal safety or the security of their property”.
“I would encourage people with links to these areas to visit Cyngor Gwynedd’s website to view the maps of the proposed areas, and to share their views on the plans.”
Chief Inspector Lisa Jones of North Wales Police said: “The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) consultations to implement PSPOs in Pwllheli, Criccieth and Caernarfon are an important step in tackling concerns raised by residents and wider community members.
“Anti-social behaviour can have a detrimental impact on those living, working and visiting the area.
“If granted, the PSPOs would assist Local Policing Teams in dealing with a minority of individuals who are persistent on behaving in an anti-social manner, supporting North Wales Police’s priorities of fighting, preventing and reducing crime.”
To find out more and have your say visit: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/Haveyoursay and click on ‘Live Consultations’.
The consultation closes on 7 April. Feedback will be considered by councillors and officers before drawing up proposals for the final PSPO, to be considered by full council.
To view this survey in another format, style or language, contact the council on 01286 679708 or [email protected].
Paper copies are also available from Pwllheli, Criccieth and Caernarfon libraries and Siop Gwynedd in Pwllheli and Caernarfon.