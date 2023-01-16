Gwynedd residents can share their views on plans to improve communities and how public services can work together to achieve this.
The Gwynedd and Anglesey Public Services Board – which includes the two councils, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Natural Resources Wales as well as other organisations – has drawn up its Draft Well-being Plan 2023-28, aimed at improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of the area. Residents to have their say on the content by completing a short questionnaire.
The Board has identified three well-being objectives and wants to know if local people believe the plans will help improve communities or not. There is also an opportunity for people to share their ideas on how Board members can work together for the benefit of communities, in accordance with the demands of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.
Aled Jones-Griffith, chairman of the Board, said: “The aim of the Well-being Plan is to set out how we want to achieve this and make a real difference to the lives of people living in Gwynedd and Anglesey. As public service providers, we will work together to achieve a common ambition for the whole area.
“We have strong and proud communities, with a tradition of cooperation and helping each other. The role of local communities will be central in achieving the objectives set out in the draft Well-being Plan. We are very keen that local opinions are incorporated as we agree on our goals so that we can improve the well-being of our residents. All the comments submitted will be taken into account as we decide on the final plan.”
Find the questionnaire at www.llesiantgwyneddamon.org/en/Cynllun-Llesiant/. Paper copies are available at libraries and Siop Gwynedd. Request a paper copy by post or in an alternative format, at [email protected] or 01766 771000. The questionnaire will be available until 6 March.