Have your say on how Welsh-speaking communities can be strengthened
A group of experts want to hear your opinion on how to protect the future of our Welsh speaking communities.
The Welsh Communities Commission was established by the Welsh Government to make recommendations on how to help make sure that all our Welsh communities can thrive.
The call for evidence will be crucial to the commission’s report which will offer recommendations to the government. They want to hear from members of the public and organisations.
The Commission wants to hear your opinion on all kinds of issues that affect Welsh-speaking communities, from housing and education to community development and regeneration.
Strengthening Welsh speaking communities is central to the Welsh Government’s strategy of doubling the daily use of the Welsh language by 2050.
The Welsh Language and Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, said: "It is essential that our communities are strong and protected so that Welsh can flourish. The challenges facing Welsh communities have increased in recent years, and I I’m sure many people will have opinions and suggestions for changing this. This report will be valuable in order to see how the economy, policy decisions and demographics will affect the future of Welsh in our communities."
The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Simon Brooks, said: "We want to give everyone a chance to have their say about the future of our Welsh communities. Evidence and ideas that are presented to us will be essential as we work on our recommendations as a commission. I encourage as many people as possible to take part, and I promise that every idea will be carefully considered."
