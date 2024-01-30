Dyfed Edwards has been appointed as the Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Dyfed, who has been in post as interim Chair since February 2023, was formally appointed to the post by the Health Minister on Tuesday, 30 January.
Following the announcement, Dyfed, who is a former leader of Gwynedd Council, said: "It is an honour to be given this opportunity and I will continue to give everything to the job and to serve the health board and the people of north Wales.
“Health, and the health and care system touches all our lives at different times and is a key part of the social fabric that sustains our communities in north Wales.
"We know that the health board has been underperforming and falling short in terms of delivering world-class public services for our communities but in the last year, I have met many incredible staff and seen some fantastic services.
"I feel privileged to be permanently joining the 19,000 strong team at Betsi and I know that they share mine and the Board’s ambition to make lasting improvements in the health and wellbeing of population of north Wales and in the provision of their healthcare services.
“We are starting to see some good progress and I am looking forward to continuing the journey to building a more effective organisation.”
Dyfed, who has significant leadership experience in the public sector, including the NHS, will take on the role of Chair for a period of four years.
Commenting on the news that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has a permanent Chair in Dyfed Edwards, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for North Wales, Darren Millar MS said: “The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is nearing yet another anniversary in special measures, but patients and staff are yet to see the improvements they have been promised by Labour Ministers.
“The Chair of the Health Board is a key appointment with huge responsibility, so I wish Dyfed Edwards well in his role and look forward to continuing to engage with him as he seeks to address the serious failings in the NHS in North Wales.