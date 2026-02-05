HUNDREDS are expected to take to the streets this weekend in one final protest before health bosses decide on the future of services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Under proposals, the stroke unit could be downgraded to a treat and transfer service, meaning patients would have to travel to Llanelli.
Hywel Dda University Health Board will meet on 19 February to decide on a host of services in its four main hospitals in Carmarthen, Llanelli, Haverfordwest and Aberystwyth.
Despite more than 4,000 responses to a public consultation that has cost more than £300,000, the final decision rests with the 22 members of Hywel Dda’s board.
But, who are the 22 who have the final say on how health services are delivered in west Wales?
Here is a list of who is on the board and their e-mail addresses.
Who are they?
Neil Wooding has been the chair of the board since 2024 and is a Ceredigion resident.
His biography says his most recent role was Executive Director in the Cabinet Office and the Chief People Officer in the Ministry of Justice (2018-2021). In addition to Executive roles, he also recently held the role of a Non-Executive Director with the Scottish Government
Professor Philip Kloer became Chief Executive in 2024 and has been with Hywel Dda since 2005.
Eleanor Marks became vice chair in 2024 having previously been Director Wales at Ofcom and is a resident of Carmarthenshire
Lisa Gostling is the Executive Director of Workforce and Organisational Development and Deputy Chief Executive and has been with the organisation and its predecessor since 1993
Joanne Wilson is Director of Corporate Governance and has been Board Secretary since 2016.
A Pembrokeshire native, she says her role is vital to holding the organisation to account.
Andrew Carruthers is Chief Operating Officer and has been with the health board since 2017.
His bio says: “I have led the work across the organisation to drive improvements in the delivery of the health board’s cost improvement plans, whilst ensuring there remains focus on benefits to patient care and experience, as well as improved performance.”
Sharon Daniel is Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience and was formally appointed in 2025
Lee Davies is Executive Director of Strategy and Planning and from Burry Port and previously worked for Cardiff and Vale Health Board.
On joining Hywel Dda, he said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Hywel Dda family as we look forward to better times after this very difficult period for the NHS and our communities. It is a genuine privilege to have the opportunity to shape health and care services in my local health board and to realise the ambitions set out in ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales’.”
Maynard Davies is an Independent Member for Information Technology is retired and previously worked in the ICT industry for 42 years, 28 of these have been in the NHS in Wales.
Rhodri Evans is an Independent member and represents Local authority on the board.
A farmer by trade, Rhodri is a Ceredigion county councillor for Llangeitho and on joining the board, said he was looking forward to ‘supporting the health and care of our local communities for years to come’.
Dr. Ardiana Gjini is Executive Director of Public Health and originally from Kosovo.
Before joining Hywel Dda, she was with Public Health Wales as the Consultant Lead for the Cancer Screening programmes
Sarah Harraway is an Independent Member for Community and on her appointment, said: “I'm very excited to take a break from early retirement and rejoin the NHS.”
Her biography adds: “Before moving to Ceredigion in April 2023, I’d lived in the same town in Hampshire for my whole life, working and raising a family. My dream was to retire to the seaside, and so my husband and I have spent the last few years building a house overlooking Cardigan Bay.”
There is no listed email address.
Mark Henwood is Executive Medical Director and joined Carmarthenshire NHS Trust in 2006.
His bio says: “I am passionate about professional standards and supporting doctors to be the best they can be.”
Alwena Hughes-Moakes is Communications and Engagement Director and lives near Aberystwyth.
Michael Imperato is an Independent Member for Legal and is a Cardiff-based solicitor.
Ann Murphy is an Independent Member for Trade Union and from Pembrokeshire.
Her bio says: “I started in the NHS almost 40 years ago and over my career I’ve had many roles from enrolled nurse, to hospital site manager. Throughout my career my main interest has always been in colorectal cancer.”
Chantal Patel is an Independent Member for University and works for Swansea University as an associate professor teaching medical law and ethics to healthcare professionals and students.
Neil Prior became an Independent Member for Community in January 2026 and is a former Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member.
James Severs is Executive Director of Allied Health Professions and Health Science and works as a paramedic.
Huw Thomas is Executive Director of Finance and is from Pontsian near Llandysul.
His bio says: “ As someone who is privileged to work where I was raised as a child, I am passionate about the difference we should make to our local communities by focusing on the outcomes that matter to those we serve.”
Iwan Thomas is an Independent Member for the Third Sector and is Chief Executive Officer of PLANED, a community development organisation that has been operational within Pembrokeshire.
Winston Weir is an Independent Member under the remit Finance Specialist.
His bio says: “I have over 10 years Finance Director experience in the NHS in England and 20 years senior finance experience. I worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in Birmingham before joining the NHS.”
