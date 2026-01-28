A group of children supported by Carmarthenshire Council raised hundreds of pounds for Glangwili Hospital’s Cilgerran Ward in the run-up to Christmas – by selling their handmade crafts and gifts.
In December, children and young people from Carmarthenshire Youth Support Service raised a total of £630 through their Charity Christmas Craft Fayre.
It was the children’s idea to fundraise for Cilgerran Ward, as many have links to the ward, or have had long or short term stays there. The children wanted to donate any proceeds from the event to a children’s cause, an education officer for the service said, to make a positive contribution to their community.
It was the children’s idea to organise a charity and community fundraiser, to “raise funds to provide something really special and meaningful for the children's ward so that vulnerable children have better access to play opportunities on the ward,” the education officer added.
“We really wanted to provide a Christmas treat to the play team to support the superb work they do in helping children and families to reduce anxiety and to have fun during very difficult times.”
Bethan Osmundsen, Senior Nurse Manager for Acute Paediatrics, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations made to Cilgerran Ward. Your kindness has a direct and lasting impact on the infants, children and young people in our care, enhancing their comfort, wellbeing, and overall patient experience.
“Your support helps us create a more positive, child-friendly environment where young patients and their families feel safe, supported, and cared for. Thank you for making a real difference.”
Claire Rumble, Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “We are incredibly grateful for every donation we receive, no matter how small or large. The charitable donations we receive don’t replace NHS funding. They are used to provide items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure.”
