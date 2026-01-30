Following a review of current infection levels, Hywel Dda University Health Board is making a phased change to mask wearing requirements across its hospitals and healthcare services.
Universal mask wearing was introduced in December to reduce the spread of respiratory infections, including flu and Covid-19.
While infection levels across health board sites are “currently low and stable”, the health board said, respiratory viruses are still circulating.
Mask wearing will continue in designated front door areas and where patients are more vulnerable to infection including emergency departments.
Masks will also remain in place in clinical environments caring for more vulnerable patients.
The health board will continue to monitor infection rates and service pressures closely and review its approach if the situation changes.
