Police are appealing for information following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police released the appeal to the public on social media.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd North said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Bangor.
“The incident is reported to have happened between 3.20-3.40pm on Thursday 11 September at the zebra crossing at the top of Coed Mawr Hill, on Penrhos Road.
“We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have footage of the vehicle involved to contact us.
“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000753864.”
