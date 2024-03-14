Appointment letters for Covid-19 spring booster vaccines will arrive soon in Gwynedd.
Eligible people across north Wales will receive letters from 2 April.
Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the Welsh Government, a Spring booster vaccine will be offered to those most at risk from Covid-19. This includes everyone aged 75 or over, everyone living in a care home for older adults, and all adults and children aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed.
Around 100,000 people across north Wales are eligible for the booster. It booster will be offered around six months after their last dose of the vaccine.
In April vaccination teams will visit care homes to offer the booster, and they will also contact people who are housebound to arrange vaccination.
Appointments will take place from 15 April.
The end of autumn booster will stop being offering on 28 March.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is calling on anyone who is eligible for the vaccine but has not yet had it to come forward over the next two weeks.
They are especially keen to encourage people aged 65 to 74 and anyone who is immunosuppressed.