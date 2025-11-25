Health chiefs have told the Cambrian News that they are continuing to investigate the cause of a sickness outbreak among people who attended the Big Tribute Festival in August.
Following the festival – held over August Bank Holiday weekend at Lovesgrove – Public Health Wales wrote to festival-goers for responses after launching an investigation into “reports of gastrointestinal illness by people who attended the festival.”
Thousands of people attended the festival over the three days, and the cause of the illness outbreak has not yet been confirmed by health officials.
Public Health Wales told the Cambrian News this week that the investigation into the gastrointestinal illness outbreak “has not yet concluded” but would be published “in due course.”
