Fundraiser Meleri Llwyd O’Leary took on a challenge to walk 100 miles in July and raised more than £1,000 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital in memory of her friend.
Meleri took on the challenge in memory of her friend, Siân Axford, who passed away due to breast cancer three years ago.
After raising £1,058, Meleri said: “Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me.
“Rain or shine, I loved every minute of the 100 miles.
“The care and support given by staff at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital is truly incredible.
“It’s been a privilege to raise funds for such a good cause and all in memory of our special friend, Siân Axford.”