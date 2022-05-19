Abermad Nursing Home to close

A NORTH Ceredigion nursing home is to close down, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

Abermad Nursing Home between Llanfarian and Llanilar is to close its doors and staff from Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board are helping residents find suitable alternative care and placements.

A spokesperson for Abermad Nursing Home said: “As a responsible care provider, we conduct regular reviews into the sustainability of all our care homes to make sure we can continue to deliver high quality care with the appropriate number of trained staff.

“Abermad has faced a long-term recruitment challenge which has left us unable to staff the home to appropriate levels. Despite our best efforts to attract qualified carers and nursing staff to the home, we have been unable to solve this recruitment challenge. As a result, and for the safety of all the residents living at the home, we have made the difficult decision to close Abermad Nursing Home”.

In a statement this afternoon, Ceredigion County Council said: “Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board regrettably confirm that we have received confirmation from the Company Director that Abermad Nursing Home in Llanfarian, Aberystwyth is to close.

“Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board are collaborating with the home management to support the residents and their families to find suitable alternative care and placements.